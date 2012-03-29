* FY pretax 2.14 billion shillings vs 2.05 billion in 2010
* Gross premiums up 39 percent to 15.98 billion
* EPS 33.10 shillings vs 32.25
* Dividend raised 110 percent to 5.50 shillings per share
* To make one for 10 bonus share issue
NAIROBI, March 29 Kenyan insurance group Jubilee
Holdings posted a 4.5 percent rise in pretax profit for
2011, helped by its non-equities investments, it said on
Thursday, adding it would expand into 12 new African markets by
2014.
The company made 2.14 billion shillings ($25.8 mln) in
pretax profit, up from 2.05 billion in 2010, and said its gross
premiums rose 39 percent to 15.98 billion.
Jubilee sad it had defied a steep fall in the equities
market by increasing holdings of other assets that it did not
specify.
"This has proven the validity of our policy to diversify our
investments into non-traditional areas," Jubilee Chairman Nizar
Juma said in a statement.
Jubilee, the largest insurance company in East Africa by
gross premiums, has businesses in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania,
Rwanda, Burundi and Mauritius. It plans to start operations in
12 new markets in Africa by 2014.
Insurance is seen as a growing market in east Africa, where
less than 2 percent of the nearly 100 million population have
any form of insurance.
Jubilee's earning per share rose to 33.10 shillings from
32.25 in 2010, it said.
The firm said it would increase its dividend 110 percent to
5.50 shillings per share and said it would pay a bonus share
issue in the ratio of 1 for every 10 held, for a third straight
year.
Its profit from underwriting increased to 540 million
shillings from 523 million the previous year.
($1 = 83.0500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Duncan Miriri and David
Holmes)