BRIEF-Liberbank to issue 19.1 mln shares for bond conversion
* Said on Thursday will issue 19.1 million new shares, corresponding to 2.1 percent of its share capital, in order to convert a total of 2.4 million bonds
NAIROBI Feb 27 Kenya's KCB Bank posted a 17 percent jump in pretax profit to 20.1 billion shillings ($232.37 million), boosted by a strong performance from its Kenyan business.
The lender, which is the largest by assets in the country, said its net interest income rose 8 percent to 32.98 billion shillings.
It operates in the greater east Africa region including South Sudan. It proposed a dividend of 2 shillings per share. ($1 = 86.5000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)
* Said on Thursday will issue 19.1 million new shares, corresponding to 2.1 percent of its share capital, in order to convert a total of 2.4 million bonds
* Said on Thursday that Kookmin Bank has sold its 41.93 percent stake in Bank CenterCredit to Bakhytbek Baiseitov, Tsesnabank and Financial Holding Tsesna