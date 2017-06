NAIROBI, July 26 Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) , the country's largest bank by assets, posted a 48 percent rise in first half 2012 pretax profit to 8.5 billion shillings ($101.25 million), the bank said on Thursday.

KCB, also in Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, South Sudan and Burundi said earnings were driven largely by growth of its Kenyan business.

($1 = 83.9500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)