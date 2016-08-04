NAIROBI Aug 4 KCB Group, Kenya's largest bank by assets, said on Thursday its first-half pretax profit rose by 14 percent to 15.1 billion shillings ($149.1 million), with most of it coming from its home market.

The bank said on its Twitter account Kenya contributed 14 billion shillings of the profit.

The bank, which also operates in Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda and South Sudan, said net interest income rose 16 percent to 22.53 billion shillings in the first half.

($1 = 101.2800 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Mark Potter)