BRIEF-Banco Popular launches sale of 2.86 pct of its stake in Merlin Properties
* PLACES THROUGH ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING ABOUT 2.86 PERCENT OF ITS STAKE IN MERLIN PROPERTIES Source text for Eikon:
NAIROBI Nov 8 Kenya's Group said on Tuesday said its pretax profit rose 18 percent to 22.94 billion shillings ($225.79 million) in the first nine months of this year from the same period a year ago, helped by a strong performance in its Kenyan business.
The bank, which also operates in Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, South Sudan and Uganda, said net interest income from its Kenyan operation rose at a faster pace. ($1 = 101.6000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)
* PLACES THROUGH ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING ABOUT 2.86 PERCENT OF ITS STAKE IN MERLIN PROPERTIES Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, May 17 The U.S. State Department's legal office has reminded employees not to promote private interests on social media after its online accounts publicized President Donald Trump's private Florida resort and his daughter Ivanka Trump's new book.