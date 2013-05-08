(Adds details)
NAIROBI May 8 Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB)
, east Africa's largest bank by assets, reported
first-quarter pretax profit up 26 percent on last year at 4.3
billion shillings ($51 million).
Net interest income grew 6 percent to 7.4 billion shillings
while the share of profit from subsidiaries in the region jumped
51 percent to 600 million shillings, KCB said in a statement.
Businesses in Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda and South
Sudan contributed 14 percent of total profit, in line with the
management's target.
"As we look ahead into the next nine months, the economic
prospects look strong," Chairman Musa Ndeto said, citing the
peaceful passage of a presidential election in Kenya, good
rainfall and stable inflation and foreign exchange rates.
Provision for bad debts dropped by a little more than a
quarter, the bank said.
Its shares are up 40 percent this year, outperforming the
main NSE-20 share index, which is up 18 percent.
($1 = 83.8750 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Richard Lough and David
Goodman)