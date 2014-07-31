NAIROBI, July 31 Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) , the country's largest bank by assets, reported on Thursday a 16 percent rise in first half 2014 pretax profit to 11.67 billion shillings ($133 million).

As well as Kenya, the bank also operates in Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, South Sudan and Burundi. ($1 = 87.7500 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by Edmund Blair)