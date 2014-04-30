(Adds details, shares, background)

NAIROBI, April 30 Kenya's KCB bank group first-quarter pretax profit rose 31 percent to 5.6 billion shillings ($64.44 million) from the same period last year, driven by rising interest income, the bank said on Wednesday.

Net interest income grew 13 percent to 8.3 billion shillings. Earnings per share rose to 5.2 shillings compared with 4.1 shillings a year ago.

The bank, which also operates in Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda and South Sudan, said its cost-to-income ratio fell to 49.1 percent from 57.6 percent in the first quarter of 2013.

It said in a statement that net provisions for bad debt rose to 775 million shillings from 375 million shillings.

KCB joins Equity Bank in reporting a rise in its first quarter pretax profits.

KCB released the results after the market had closed, with its shares trading at 49 shillings each. ($1 = 86.9000 Kenyan Shillings)