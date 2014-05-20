NAIROBI May 20 Kenya's main electricity
producer KenGen is looking for an adviser to help it
secure financing for the development of a 140 megawatt (MW)
geothermal plant, it said on Tuesday.
The company, 70 percent owned by the government, has
installed capacity of 1,252 megawatts (MW) out of Kenya's total
1,664 MW. It aims to add another 844 MW to the grid by 2017 as
part of a broader national power expansion programme.
Much of the new power supply will come from geothermal
sources, tapping underground steam from the Rift Valley.
The advisors are expected to advise KenGen on the
identification, procurement and selection of a private investor
for the project including funding, KenGen said in a statement,
without disclosing the estimated cost of the project.
Kenya relies heavily on renewable energy such as
hydroelectric and geothermal power production.
KenGen's expansion efforts are part of the government's
broader ambitions to add 5,000 MW to Kenya's power output by
2017, with the goal of boosting growth.
KenGen in February said it had drilled the largest
geothermal steam well in Africa with a capacity to generate 30MW
of power.
Although expensive to drill initially, development of
cheaper geothermal power means the country will come to rely
less on thermal or fuel-driven power, prone to the vagaries of
high international prices, and rain-fed hydroelectric dams.
Kenya currently has 1,664 MW of capacity against a maximum
recorded demand of about 1,410 MW.
(Writing by James Macharia, editing by Louise Heavens)