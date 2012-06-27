NAIROBI, June 27 Kenyan fuel marketer KenolKobil
is confident that Switzerland-based Puma Energy's bid
to take it over will be completed, it said on Wednesday, a day
after its workers went to court to block the deal.
The employees asked the country's Industrial Court to block
the deal, saying the new owners could restructure the firm and
fire them. Hearing of the suit will start on June
29.
"The company remains cautiously optimistic that a
transaction with Puma Energy will materialise," KenolKobil said
in a statement.
It said that the ongoing due diligence for the deal was
expected to be completed next month, adding that both parties
had jointly approached regulators for approvals.
Shares in KenolKobil have rallied by just over a quarter
since they were re-admitted to the bourse for trading last week,
jumping to 15.70 shillings ($0.19) each, as investors speculated
that Puma's offer price could value it upwards.
Puma's offer is expected to be unveiled after due diligence
is completed. KenolKobil, whose shares were suspended from
trading in early May after the deal was announced, has
downstream operations in 10 African countries.
Investors say the energy sector in Kenya has turned red hot
after the discovery of oil in the north of the country in March
this year. The discovery followed others in the region,
including in neighbouring Uganda.
Earlier this month KenolKobil issued a profit warning for
the six months ending June, saying its performance will be hurt
by foreign exchange losses, falling international oil prices and
high financing costs.
Puma Energy is a subsidiary of Trafigura Beheer.
($1=84.1500 Kenyan shillings)
