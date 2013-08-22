NAIROBI Aug 22 Kenyan oil marketer KenolKobil
swung into a first-half profit from a big loss in the
same period last year after it slashed costs while foreign
exchange losses narrowed.
The firm, which was the subject of a failed takeover bid
from Switzerland's Puma Energy earlier in the year, said it was
bullish about its performance in the second half of the year.
KenolKobil on Thursday posted a pretax profit of 199 million
shillings ($2.27 million) against a loss of 5.68 billion
shillings.
Operating expenses fell by 37 percent through various
cost-cutting measures, the company that has operations across
the region said in a statement.
"The group is optimistic that the outlook is good for
achieving improved profitability during the second half," the
firm said, adding that the challenges it faced last year and
early this year would be resolved.
KenolKobil had blamed volatile international oil prices and
foreign exchange rates, high inflation and high lending rates
for a loss of 9 billion shillings in 2012. This included a 4.2
billion shilling foreign exchange loss.
The exchange loss dwindled to 158 million shillings in the
first half but the company said this was still a risk.
($1 = 87.5500 Kenyan shillings)
