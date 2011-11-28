NAIROBI Nov 28 Kenyan fuel marketer KenolKobil is on track to meet its bullish 2011 after-tax profit forecast, thanks to its double-pronged strategy of regional expansion and product diversification, it said on Monday.

Jacob Segman, the company's chairman and managing director told Reuters last month that KenolKobil's full-year after-tax profit target was $36 million.

It posted an 83 percent surge in pretax profit to $21 million in the six months to end-June, faring better than its rival Total Kenya, whose results were hurt by margins-squeezing price caps and higher sales costs.

"Management is pleased to state, with a high degree of confidence, that KenolKobil's full year is well on track to achieve its projected strong results," the firm said in a statement.

"The two-fold strategy of geographical expansion and diversification of the groups' business lines has produced above expectations results, contributing strongly to the bottom line."

KenolKobil, which recently acquired an oil terminal in the Democratic Republic of Congo, operates in nine other countries including Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Rwanda.

An acute weakening of the Kenyan shilling against the dollar, higher inflation and interest rates this year have slashed profitability in many Kenyan firms. (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Helen Massy-Beresford)