NAIROBI Aug 10 Kenyan oil marketer KenolKobil
said on Monday its first half 2015 pretax profit had
risen 69 percent to 1.35 billion shillings ($13.36 million) as
the cost of servicing its loans fell.
It said in a statement total sales fell to 34.9 billion
shillings from 43.2 billion shillings, while the cost of sales
dropped to 31.9 billion shillings from 40.63 billion shillings.
KenolKobil, which also operates in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda,
Zambia, Ethiopia, Burundi, Mozambique and Democratic Republic of
Congo, said finance costs fell to 379.5 million shillings from
669.33 million shillings.
($1 = 101.0500 Kenyan shillings)
