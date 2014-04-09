BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
NAIROBI, April 9 Kenya's KenolKobil said on Wednesday it had swung into a 564 million shilling ($6.51 million) pretax profit for last year from a loss of 8.9 bln shillings previously, helped by a reduction in exchange rate losses and falling operating costs.
The oil marketer said its exchange rate losses fell 98 percent to 105.3 million shillings from 2012, while operating costs fell 43 percent to 3.37 billion shillings.
($1 = 86.6000 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year