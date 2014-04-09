(Adds 2014 forecast, details)

NAIROBI, April 9 Kenyan oil marketer KenolKobil swung to a profit last year helped by lower exchange rate losses and cost cuts, and forecast "significantly improved results" this year.

KenolKobil, which operates in several countries including Ethiopia, said in a statement it was cutting its financing, operating and staff costs, an exercise it started in 2013.

The company reported a 564 million shilling ($6.51 million) pretax profit from a loss of 8.9 bln shillings previously, and also projected improved sales this year.

KenolKobil's exchange rate losses fell 98 percent to 105.3 million shillings from 2012, while operating costs fell 43 percent to 3.37 billion shillings.

The oil marketer slashed 41 percent of its jobs as part of the restructuring process which ends in the next three months.

"Management is confident of significantly improved results in 2014 based on progress already realised during the first quarter of 2014, including improvement in gross margins and increased sales," the company said.

It blamed the loss in 2012 largely on foreign exchange losses, volatile international oil prices, high lending rates and high inflation.

KenolKobil said it would pay a dividend of 0.10 shillings per share will be paid after it was withheld in 2012.

The company's shares closed trading at 10.50 shillings per share, and the results were issued after the market had closed.

