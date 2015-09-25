NAIROBI, Sept 25 Kenya Airways has
resumed flights to Liberia and Sierra Leone after Kenyan health
officials lifted a ban placed last year due to the Ebola virus.
The carrier, one of the biggest in Africa, stopped flying to
Monrovia and Freetown in August last year, losing routes worth
tens of millions of dollars in annual revenue. It recorded huge
losses in its year ended March.
In a letter clearing the flights, the Kenyan health ministry
said the Ebola outbreak had been brought under control, adding
it would however continue to screen all passengers from affected
countries at the airport.
