(Adds sale of airplanes)
NAIROBI Oct 9 Kenya Airways has
received the first half of a $200 million loan from Afreximbank
to help keep the struggling airline afloat and expects the
second tranche in two weeks, its chief executive said on Friday.
The airline, part-owned by Air France KLM, has not
made a profit in three years and sunk further into the red in
the year through March with a pretax loss of 29.71 billion
shillings ($289 million).
A series of Islamist militant attacks in Kenya has hurt the
country's tourism industry, which hit the airline's revenue
right after it bought expensive, modern airplanes.
Kenya, which holds 29.8 percent of the carrier, reckons it
may now need a $500-$600 million bailout though the exact amount
will depend on a turnaround plan being prepared by consultants
McKinsey and Seabury.
"Kenya Airways will survive ... you can't die before you are
killed," Chief Executive Officer Mbuvi Ngunze told angry
stockholders on Friday at its annual general meeting, adding
that the airline was ferrying 10,000-12,000 passengers daily.
The $200 million bridging loan from Cairo-based Afreximbank
is in addition to a 4.2 billion shilling loan from the
government to help the airline meet its operational requirements
and pay suppliers of fuel and other services.
"Our focus in the next three to six months is on getting
sustainable financing," Ngunze told a news conference after the
shareholder meeting.
He said Kenya Airways had managed to sell its Boeing 767 and
737 planes but attempts to sell four Boeing 777-200s had so far
failed due to a softening of the wide-body aircraft market.
Ngunze did not share details of the turnaround plan being
prepared but sought to assure shareholders the company would
continue in business, despite being technically insolvent due to
negative shareholder equity.
($1 = 102.9000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by David Clarke)