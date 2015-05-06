* Bank has added Islamic banking, insurance agency services
* Pretax profit up 12 percent
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, May 6 Kenya Commercial Bank Group
expects growth in services like insurance, Islamic
banking and mobile money transfer services to further boost its
income, after posting a 12 percent rise in first quarter pretax
profit.
A mobile loan service, which KCB runs in partnership with
telecoms firm Safaricom, had already attracted 1
million customers since launching in March, the bank said.
It has also set up an insurance agency business, an Islamic
Banking unit and a programme to help regional country
governments collect taxes, all of which it sees boosting its
growth.
"I think banking needs to be seen not just as traditional
lending. It's more about the financial services continuum, which
we don't see all the time," Joshua Oigara, KCB chief executive
officer, told an investor briefing.
"So, insurance, investment banking. We'll be looking at
Islamic banking. We see mobile money transfer. That is the realm
of our business," he said.
Oigara however said these services were meant to supplement
income from loans to customers.
The bank's first-quarter 2015 pretax profit rose to 6.23
billion shillings ($65.5 million) from the same period last
year, helped by higher interest income.
Its net loans and advances to customers rose to 297 billion
shillings from 234 billion shillings, which resulted in an 11
percent rise in net interest income to 9.26 billion shillings.
The bank, which also operates in Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania,
Uganda and South Sudan, said total assets rose to 510 billion
shillings from 411 billion shillings, while customer deposits
were up 27 percent to 397 billion shillings.
Its earnings per share rose to 5.77 shillings from 5.23
shillings in first quarter 2014, it said.
Its shares were down 2.4 percent to trade at 60.50 shillings
at 0905 GMT, but traders said it was due to profit-taking by
some investors following the results.
($1 = 95.0500 Kenyan shillings)
