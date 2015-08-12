NAIROBI Aug 12 Kenya Reinsurance posted a 23 percent jump in its pretax profit to 2.13 billion shillings ($21.11 million) in the first half, the company said on Wednesday.

The reinsurer said in a statement that its gross written premiums, the amount of business it got, rose by a quarter to 6.2 billion shillings during the period.

Kenya Re, as the company is known, offers reinsurance services to insurance companies in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Investment income rose 6 percent to 1.45 billion shillings driven by gains in equities, fixed income and its rental properties, the company said.

Its shares fell 4 percent after the results were issued to trade at 17.70 shillings each.

($1 = 100.9000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)