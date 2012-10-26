NAIROBI Oct 26 Kenya Power posted on Friday a 36 percent jump in full-year pretax profits to 8.51 billion shillings ($99.94 million) in 2012 and said earnings per share climbed to 2.36 shillings from 2.16 a year earlier.

The company, the sole power distributor in east Africa's biggest economy, said revenue from electricity sales rose 6 percent to 45 billion shillings in the period ending June 30. ($1 = 85.1500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Richard Lough)