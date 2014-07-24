(Adds German Foreign Office comment)
NAIROBI, July 24 A German female tourist was
killed in the Kenyan port city of Mombasa on Thursday in the
same area where a Russian visitor was murdered earlier in July
by a criminal gang, police sources said.
Kenya's coast has been the scene of a series of bombings and
shootings by militants and gunmen that have left dozens of
Kenyans dead in recent months. Some Western nations have warned
against travel to Mombasa because of the violence.
"A female tourist was shot in Kibokoni area," Robert
Sicharani, head of Tourist Police Unit in Kenya's Coast region,
told Reuters, adding that the case was being investigated. "She
was confirmed dead at the hospital," he said.
He did not give details about the woman's identity but a
police source, who asked not to be named, said she was a
28-year-old German and that she had not been robbed. The source
said her Ugandan male companion was injured in the attack.
A Russian woman was killed by a gang which had robbed her
companions earlier in July in the same area, which lies near
Mombasa's historic Fort Jesus.
A German Foreign Office spokesman in Berlin said they were
investigating but could give no details.
(Reporting by Joseph Akwiri; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing
by Alison Williams)