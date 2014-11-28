NAIROBI Nov 28 Kenya's high court on Friday
ordered a halt to the long-delayed development of a mega-port on
the country's northern coast for at least two weeks to allow a
lawsuit lodged by local landowners over compensation to move
forward.
The $25.5 billion project, known as the Lamu Port-South
Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) project, would eventually
link landlocked countries South Sudan and Ethiopia to the Indian
Ocean via Kenya and include a port, new roads, a railway and a
pipeline.
It was first conceived in the 1970s but has been gaining
traction after commercial oil finds in Uganda and Kenya.
Judge Oscar Angote suspended the project and said the land
compensation case would be heard on Dec. 8.
(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Editing by Edith Honan and
Alison Williams)