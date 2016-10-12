NAIROBI, Oct 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Kenya's lands
ministry is reshuffling its staff and digitising its services to
combat corrupt cartels, a senior official said on Wednesday, as
the government steps up the acquisition of land for ambitious
infrastructure projects.
Corruption is seen as a major obstacle to development in
Kenya, where some 70 percent of land is owned by communities who
generally do not possess formal title deeds.
"We will start with reshuffling and we will go on to purge,"
Mariamu el Maawy, principal secretary in the Lands and Physical
Planning Ministry, said at the launch of a report on community
participation in large-scale land acquisitions.
"If we have shuffled the problem elsewhere then we know the
problem is not environmental. We will able to start zeroing in
on where the challenges are."
The ministry has reshuffled about half of its staff in nine
of its 57 land registries in recent months, she said, with
officers who have served at one station for more than three
years being transferred to root out cartels.
Anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International has long
ranked the lands ministry as one of the most corrupt
institutions in Kenya, where citizens have to pay a bribe to get
served.
Kenya's former lands minister, Charity Ngilu, was charged in
2015 with obstructing an investigation into fraudulent land
transactions. She pleaded not guilty.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigation in August started
probing the source of wealth of ministry staff, some of whom own
valuable properties despite earning modest salaries, according
to local media reports.
The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is also auditing
ministry procedures to seal corruption loopholes.
El Maawy said the ministry will block access to those who
want to misuse land documents.
Services are being moved online, she said, to reduce
opportunities for corruption, with land searches going online in
13 registries by the end of the year.
Lands ministry staff will no longer be able to tell Kenyans
their file is lost, she said, a common ploy to extract a bribe.
Instead, the information must be conveyed in a letter
detailing the steps being taken to recover the information.
This has proven effective in reducing the disappearance of
passport records in the immigration department, she said.
For decades, Kenyan politicians have illegally granted vast
tracts of land to themselves and their allies, ignoring
government inquiries calling for their titles to be revoked,
campaigners said.
State officials have also been accused of working with
fraudsters to make illegal property transfers by altering
documents, hiding files and issuing multiple title deeds to the
same piece of land.
