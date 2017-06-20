NAIROBI, June 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Kenya's
opposition leader has raised tensions weeks ahead of elections
by criticising the Maasai community's sale of ancestral land to
other ethnic groups in an area hit by political violence in the
1990s, land rights experts said.
Many cash-strapped Maasai have become landless after
subdividing and selling swathes of land to the south of Kenya's
capital, Nairobi, where they used to roam with their cattle.
"Years of neglect and abuse is forcing them to trade in
their birthright for survival," opposition presidential
candidate Raila Odinga told a news conference on Monday.
"Jubilee has refused to enact proper laws to protect these
community lands," he said, referring to the ruling party of
President Uhuru Kenyatta who hopes to retain power in elections
on Aug. 8.
Last week, he called on non-Maasai communities to "remain"
on their own land rather than buying up Maasai ancestral land
around Kajiado, 80 km (50 miles) south of the capital, Nairobi.
Land has been one of the main drivers of conflict in Kenya
since independence in 1963, with politicians whipping up
historic grievances over land loss to incite their supporters to
move away voters opposed to them, experts say.
Dozens have been killed and injured in Kenya's Laikipia
region over the last year as armed herders searching for pasture
have driven tens of thousands of cattle onto private farms and
ranches from overgrazed communal land.
"We urge the politicians to stop making disturbing comments
on land," Stephen Ambani, chairman of the Institution of
Surveyors of Kenya, told a news conference on Tuesday.
"Our history has shown us how dangerous it can be in
rekindling anxiety, hatred, hostility and conflict among
communities."
PRIVATISATION
Much of Maasai-dominated Narok and Kajiado counties was made
into group ranches, with shared title deeds, in the 1960s in an
effort to better manage nomads' grazing lands.
But mismanagement by elected committees, who often proved
corrupt, led to the subdivision of land into individual title
deeds, which have then been sold on, often to other ethnic
groups.
"The overemphasis on privatisation of land, in the long
term, it's going to be very bad," said Hillary Ogina of the
Kenya Land Alliance advocacy network.
"Pastoralism, as a way of livelihood, is also valid," he
said, adding that herders require large, communally owned land
to give the animals enough grazing.
With increasingly frequent droughts and population growth,
it is becoming harder for nomads to continue their traditional
way of life.
Many young, educated Maasai are keen to sell their land and
invest in businesses like hotels, Johnson Mali ole Kaunga, a
Maasai activist told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"They end up buying vehicles, investing in things which
don't last," he said in a phone interview.
"The best thing would actually be to maintain land as
communal but if the community themselves are pushing for
subdivision into private (titles), then it becomes a challenge."
Leaders should help the Maasai find alternatives to
livestock as a source of income, he said.
Odinga criticised the government for delays in implementing
the 2016 Community Lands Act which lays out the steps for
communities to acquire titles to their ancestral land.
Around two-thirds of Kenya's land is customarily owned
without formal title deeds, making it easy for some individuals
to sell it without other community members' knowledge.
The government finalised the regulations to roll out the law
last week and they should be approved by parliament in a couple
of months, Peter Kahuho, secretary of the lands ministry, told a
news conference on Monday.
