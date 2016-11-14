NAIROBI, Nov 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A prominent
Kenyan industrialist offered to hire 100,000 people to help the
government tackle corruption in the land sector at a summit on
Monday, as others called for faster action to issue title deeds
and reclaim irregularly-issued public land.
Hundreds of politicians and experts attended a red carpet
breakfast at Kenya's presidential State House to discuss land,
the latest in a series of themed debates broadcast live on
national television as Kenya counts down to elections next year.
"Slow cannot be so slow that it cannot bring results," Manu
Chandaria, a noted entrepreneur and philanthropist, said.
"Just get the spaces, get the equipment and I'll get you
100,000 people, young Kenyans very ready to work on IT, to put
all your land registries in order."
The government is digitising 13 of its 57 land registries to
combat corruption and speed up the issuance of titles, which are
sometimes issued to multiple owners for the same piece of land.
Anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International has long
ranked Kenya's lands ministry as one of its most corrupt
institutions where citizens have to pay bribes to get served.
Chandaria is chancellor of a private university in Kenya's
capital that has gone to court to claim 20 acres of land which
were also sold to a Kenyan living in the United States.
The United States International University bought the land -
previously owned by Kenya's second president Daniel arap Moi -
in 1999, he said. But the private investor said Moi sold him the
land in 2016, local media reported.
Kenyan politicians have illegally granted tracts of land to
themselves and their allies for decades, ignoring government
inquiries calling for the titles to be revoked, campaigners say.
An independent government body, the National Land
Commission, was set up in 2012 to manage public land and
investigate historical injustices.
It has revoked over 4,000 irregularly issued title deeds
since 2013, its chairman Muhammed Swazuri said, promising
further action.
"Any public land that is found to have been given to anybody
is going to be revoked," he said.
Members of the public tweeting in and speaking from the
floor called for faster action to reclaim public land,
particularly when developers have clearly built illegal
structures close to streams and rivers.
"(The developers) rush to court and we get court orders and
there is very little you can do in the face of a court order,"
said Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero. "The role of courts in
maintaining and sustaining impunity needs to be addressed."
More than 80 percent of public schools in Kenya do not have
title deeds, lands minister Jacob Kaimenyi said.
Campaigner Irungu Houghton, who was teargassed by riot
police last year in a protest against a wall built around a
primary school playground by a private developer, said getting
land titles on record was the way forward.
"The more that we are able to digitise and place the
information in the public domain...then we will be able to
safeguard those properties," said Houghton, who works with the
Shule Yangu Alliance, Kiswahili for Alliance of Our Schools.
He called for better witness protection for whistleblowers,
as people are often killed in disputes over land in Kenya.
"Their experience of reporting on corruption is very
isolating," he said. "Many of them are very scared."
