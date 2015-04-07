NAIROBI, April 7 A drop in the average price of
Kenyan tea eroded 2014 pretax profit at Limuru Tea by
95 percent last year to 2.10 million shillings ($22,727), the
company said on Tuesday.
The firm said the average price of black tea, of which Kenya
is the world's leading exporter, slid 16 percent to 180
shillings per kg, wiping out 11 percent of its total revenue
that fell to 92 million shillings.
Lower valuation of some of its assets, including tea in its
fields, and a 10 percent jump in costs, affected earnings
further, Limuru Tea said.
The firm said it would pay a dividend of 1.00 shilling per
share, compared with 7.50 shillings the previous year.
It reported negative earnings per share of 0.28 shillings
from 23.8 shillings in 2013.
The company said this year's performance would depend on the
weather after a dry spell in the first two months.
"If weather and market conditions improve, then 2015
performance is expected to also improve," Limuru Tea said.
A drought in recent weeks in Kenya is driving down tea
output and processing factories are receiving fewer deliveries
from fields each week, the regulator has said.
($1 = 92.4000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)