LONDON Jan 17 Kenya has mandated four banks to
lead a loan of up to US$1bn, bankers said on Tuesday.
Standard Chartered, Standard Bank, Citigroup and Rand
Merchant Bank have been appointed to arrange the loan, one of
the bankers said.
A bank meeting will be held in Nairobi on Thursday.
In December, banks submitted bids in response to a request
from Kenya for loans or bonds totalling up to US$1bn.
It is expected that some of the loan will be taken out by
bonds, the banker said.
A number of lenders already have Kenyan sovereign exposure
via a US$750m two-year syndicated loan that the sovereign signed
with a group of 26 lenders in December 2015.
That loan, which was arranged by Citigroup, Standard Bank
and Standard Chartered, paid a margin of 520bp over Libor and
was increased from a launch target of US$600m.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)