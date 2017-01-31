LONDON Jan 31 The Kenyan government's efforts
to raise an internationally syndicated loan has been delayed by
uncertainty surrounding a second US$250m loan made by The
Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (PTA
Bank) to the sovereign, bankers close to the situation said.
Banks submitted bids in response to a request from Kenya in
December for bonds or loans totalling up to US$1bn, and earlier
this month the government mandated Standard Chartered, Standard
Bank, Citigroup and Rand Merchant Bank to lead a loan that is
expected to total around US$800m.
The confusion has arisen because there is uncertainty about
whether the US$250m provided by PTA Bank will be syndicated to
the market or not. If it is offered to banks, it could have
significant consequences for the four lenders looking to
syndicate the larger loan, bankers said.
There is only a relatively small pool of banks available to
lend to Kenya, and bankers say that lenders would only be able
to lend to one of the two loans, but not both, because of
exposure issues.
"The deal with PTA is confusing all of us. We thought it was
a bilateral and not a market transaction. You cannot have two
transactions in the market at the same time. It will not
necessarily stop the deal but it raises serious questions," said
one banker.
Until lenders receive clarification of what will happen with
the PTA loan, the situation has now reached a 'stalemate', a
second banker said.
"If PTA syndicates at the same time [as the larger loan] it
complicates the whole process. None of the arranging banks would
have proposed what they proposed if they knew the existence of
the other syndication," another banker said.
Subsequent bank meetings to discuss the loan, including one
which took place in Nairobi on January 19 and another on January
30, did not clarify the situation, the bankers said.
"It is frustrating that an African sovereign is behaving
like this. It was a fantastically run RFP (request for
proposals) process - clear and transparent -- and then this
happens. It doesn't make sense," the third banker said.
PTA Bank and the Kenyan government did not respond to
requests for comment by telephone and by email.
Kenyan economic growth is expected to slip to 5.7% in 2017
from about 5.9% in 2016, the central bank said on Tuesday.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)