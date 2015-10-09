* Interest rate of the loan still under negotiation
* Standard Chartered, Citi and Stanbic banks arranging
* May increase external borrowing after local rates jumped
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Oct 9 Kenya is about to conclude talks
for a syndicated loan of up to $750 million in the next two
weeks in an effort to reduce local borrowing and curb surging
interest rates, a senior Finance Ministry official said on
Friday.
Yields on Kenyan Treasury bills jumped to more than 20
percent this week after the central bank embarked on a
tightening cycle in June following extreme volatility in the
exchange rate.
"We have been working this time on a syndicated loan, which
could be up to $750 million," Kamau Thugge, principal secretary
at the Treasury, told reporters.
"We expect that money to come in the next two weeks. Once we
have that money we should be able to reduce interest rates back
gradually."
The loan is being arranged by Standard Chartered, CFC
Stanbic and Citi, Thugge said, adding that the interest rate was
still under negotiation and that it would be based on Libor.
"It is reasonable compared to domestic borrowing ... If you
are borrowing even at 6 percent, and now that the shilling is
strengthening, it is a much better deal," he said.
Finance Minister Henry Rotich set the fiscal deficit at
570.2 billion shillings ($5.54 billion), or 8.7 percent of GDP,
for the financial year starting July.
External borrowing for the year was set at 340.5 billion
shillings while local borrowing would amount to 229.7 billion
shillings. Thugge said they may borrow more externally and
reduce local borrowing in order to lower interest rates.
"We want to lower the cost of borrowing and then, once
interest rates come down, we can then come back to domestic
borrowing," he said.
Kenya first tapped international capital markets last year
when it issued its debut Eurobond at favourable rates. It has
left its options open in terms of the instruments it will use to
borrow abroad again, with even an Islamic Sukuk bond being under
consideration.
Thugge said the government was focusing on reducing
non-priority expenditure, confirming an earlier statement made
to Reuters by the International Monetary Fund. He did not give
details of the cuts in non-essential spending.
He said the government's revenue agency missed its
collection target in the first quarter of the financial year
starting July, which could put more pressure on public finances.
He did not give details about the missed target but said the
agency could still meet its targets as the year progresses.
($1 = 102.9000 Kenyan shillings)
