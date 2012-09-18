NAIROBI, Sept 18 Kenyan publisher Longhorn
said it swung to a pretax loss of 25.9 million
shillings ($305,100) in the year ended June 30th after
governments slashed funding for textbooks.
The company, which publishes and distributes school books in
Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Malawi, reported a pretax
profit of 213.1 million shillings last year.
High inflation and sharp depreciation in the shilling last
year had forced the Kenyan government to re-direct funds to
other priorities, the company said in a statement On Tuesday.
But falling inflation and stronger economic growth would
improve results this year, it added. "These developments should
see more textbook funds being released by the government," the
company added.
Longhorn, Kenya's first listed book publisher, began trading
on Kenya's Alternative Investment Market Segment in May.
Governments generally accounted for 80 percent of textbook
purchases, Longhorn said.
($1 = 84.9000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Richard Lough)