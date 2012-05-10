NAIROBI May 10 Kenya's capital markets
regulator has approved the listing of shares in Longhorn
Publishers, it said on Thursday, paving the way for its 58.5
million existing shares to be tradeable on the Nairobi
Securities Exchange.
Longhorn Publishers will be the second firm to list by
introduction on the Alternative Market Segment of the NSE, after
infrastructure investment firm TransCentury was listed
in July.
The regulator did not say when the shares would be listed.
The publisher, which mainly publishes and distributes school
text books in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda, will be the
first book publisher on the bourse, which has 58 firms listed
there.
(Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Greg
Mahlich)