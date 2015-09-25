NAIROBI, Sept 25 Kenyan book publisher Longhorn said on Friday its pretax profit for the full year to June dropped 34 percent to 96.92 million shillings ($919,545), hurt by falling revenues due to slowed performance of its Ugandan and Tanzanian subsidiaries.

The company, which also operates in Malawi, Zambia and Rwanda, said in a statement its sales fell to 848.4 million shillings from 1.4 billion shillings in the full year to June 2014.

Its earnings per share fell to 0.7 shillings from 0.93 shillings, and it recommended a final dividend per share of 0.15 shillings, down from 1.20 shillings in the year0ago period. ($1 = 105.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Sunil Nair)