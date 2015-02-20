U.S. Democratic Senator Dick Durbin undergoes heart procedure
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the chamber's second-ranking Democrat, had a procedure on Tuesday in Chicago to correct an irregular heartbeat, his office said.
NAIROBI Feb 20 Kenyan stockbrokers retreated from a threat to stop trading for a month due to a court case involving the reintroduction of a capital gains tax and said trading would resume as normal on Friday, their association said.
"In the interest of maintaining the sanctity and stability of the capital markets in Kenya, the Council of KASIB has further resolved that they shall not suspend trading services," the brokers' association, known as KASIB, said in a statement distributed by the regulator, the Capital Markets Authority.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair)
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the chamber's second-ranking Democrat, had a procedure on Tuesday in Chicago to correct an irregular heartbeat, his office said.
(Adds details, background throughout) By Charlotte Greenfield WELLINGTON, May 3 Global dairy prices rose on Wednesday for the fourth international auction in a row, a strong indicator that last year's recovery is back on track. The GDT Price Index climbed 3.6 percent, with an average selling price of $3,166 per tonne, in the auction held in the early hours of Wednesday. The index had risen 3.1 percent at the previous sale. After two years of declining prices, farmers