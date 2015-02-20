NAIROBI Feb 20 Kenyan stockbrokers retreated from a threat to stop trading for a month due to a court case involving the reintroduction of a capital gains tax and said trading would resume as normal on Friday, their association said.

"In the interest of maintaining the sanctity and stability of the capital markets in Kenya, the Council of KASIB has further resolved that they shall not suspend trading services," the brokers' association, known as KASIB, said in a statement distributed by the regulator, the Capital Markets Authority.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair)