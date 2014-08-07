NAIROBI Aug 7 The Central Bank of Kenya said on Thursday it planned to inject 15 billion shillings ($170.94 million) into the money markets, aimed at alleviating tight liquidity that has led to rising interbank lending rates. .

On Wednesday it injected the same amount at a weighted average rate of 13.782 percent, after receiving bids for 30 billion shillings for the 13 billion shillings it had originally aimed to inject using reverse repurchase agreements.

(1 US dollar = 87.7500 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)