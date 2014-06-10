NAIROBI, June 10 Kenya's central bank sought to drain 11 billion shillings ($125.5 million) of excess liquidity from the money market on Tuesday by using repurchase agreements (repos).

The bank has regularly soaked up excess liquidity from the money market since last year, which has lent support to the shilling by making it more expensive for banks to hold long dollar positions. ($1 = 87.6300 Kenyan Shillings) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Duncan Miriri)