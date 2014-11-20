NAIROBI Nov 20 The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) intervened on Thursday to support the shilling by selling dollars, lifting the currency off a three-year low against the greenback, traders said.

"CBK sold dollars and the shilling has strengthened to around 90 to the dollar. I have seen them selling at least two separate rounds," Martin Runo, senior trader at Chase Bank said, echoing comments from another trader.

By 0855 GMT, the shilling was trading at 89.90/90.10, compared with 90.15/35 earlier in the session.

