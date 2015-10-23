NAIROBI Oct 23 The Central Bank of Kenya said on Friday it was offering 10 billion shillings ($98.09 million) in reverse repos, saying it was acting because liquidity was "skewed".

The central bank also offered reverse repos earlier this week, contrary to the bank's recent monetary tightening stance. Traders said the central bank may be seeking to help smaller lenders, who have found it difficult to borrow from larger counterparts after the seizure of a second-tier bank last week. ($1 = 101.9500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Edith Honan; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Catherine Evans)