NAIROBI Nov 24 Kenya's central bank said on Monday it was in the money market to mop up 5 billion shillings ($55.49 million) in excess liquidity, using repurchase agreements (repo) and term auction deposits.

By mopping up liquidity, the bank makes it relatively costlier to hold onto long dollar positions, which in turn helps strengthen the shilling.

(1 US dollar = 90.1000 Kenyan shilling) (Editing by James Macharia)