NAIROBI Oct 21 Kenya's central bank sought to inject 10 billion shillings ($98.04 million) into the money markets on Wednesday through a reverse repurchase program, saying liquidity was skewed.

The reverse repo is the first since August last year and runs contrary to the central bank's current monetary tightening stance. It did not post results of the offer immediately.

Traders said the central bank may have been seeking to help smaller lenders, who have found it difficult to borrow from their larger counterparts after the seizure of Imperial Bank, a second-tier lender, last week.

The weighted average interest rate on the interbank overnight borrowing market jumped to 14.8155 percent on Monday from 13.8986 percent on Friday. Tuesday was a public holiday in Kenya.

Patrick Njoroge, the governor of the central bank, told a news conference on Wednesday that financial markets had normalized after the initial shock caused by the action on Imperial.

