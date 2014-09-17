NAIROBI, Sept 17 Kenya's central bank said on Wednesday it was seeking to mop up 6 billion shillings ($67.42 million) of excess liquidity in repurchase agreements and term auction deposits. CBK04

The central bank has regularly soaked up excess liquidity since last year, and this was the tenth trading session in a row it has taken such action.

The bank drained 3.4 billion shillings in excess liquidity on Tuesday from the money market, having tendered for 10 billion shillings. Draining excess liquidity supports the shilling by making it more costly to hold dollars.

(1 US dollar = 89.0000 Kenyan shilling)