NAIROBI, March 5 Kenya's shilling firmed on Thursday after hard currency inflows entered the market from foreign investors fleeing Nigeria's faltering economy, while others were chasing yields on government debt. At 0945 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 91.10/20 to the dollar, stronger than Wednesday's close of 91.15/25 to the dollar. "With what's happening in Nigeria, everyone is getting scared. So they are really coming in massive chunks to invest in Kenya," said Sheikh Mehran, head of trading at I&M Bank. "There is a major reallocation of assets." Nigeria, Africa's biggest economy and the continent's largest oil producer, is facing a faltering economy after global oil prices plunged, weakening its naira currency. Political uncertainty following a six-week delay in its presidential elections has worsened the outlook, sending its financial markets into a tailspin. Traders said a Kenyan infrastructure bond worth 25 billion Kenyan shillings to be sold on March 25 was also attracting inflows from foreign investors. "We could see some further gains, especially with expected inflows for the upcoming infrastructure bonds," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. The shilling has in the past week also received support from regular liquidity mop ups by the central bank. On Thursday, the central bank sought to mop up 6 billion shillings from the money markets. By mopping up liquidity, the bank lends support to the shilling by making it costlier to hold dollars. (Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by James Macharia)