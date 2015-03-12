NAIROBI, March 12 The Kenyan shilling
held steady on Thursday, with traders saying the currency was
likely to trade with a weakening bias in the absence of dollar
inflows.
At 0945 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
91.65/75 to the dollar, the same level as Wednesday's close.
"There's no inflows coming in. Tea prices are down, in the
quantity and quality, because of bad weather and poor rains,"
said Commercial Bank of Africa trader Joshua Anene.
"We maintain a fairly negative shilling outlook," said
Anene, adding he expects the currency to pass the psychological
92 level by the close of this week, "barring central bank
action."
Kenya's central bank has come into the market repeatedly
over the last two weeks to mop up excess liquidity, which helps
support the currency. On Thursday, it said it planned to mop up
8 billion shillings ($87.29 million) in excess liquidity from
the money markets.
A second trader at a major commercial bank in Kenya took a
more positive view of the shilling's outlook, saying he expected
it to stay in a range of 91.30 to 91.80 in the coming days.
"It should remain well-supported at these levels" on
expectations of foreign investors buying a government bond on
sale this month," the trader said.
Kenya will sell a 12-year infrastructure bond worth up to 25
billion shillings ($274 million) on March 25.
(Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by James Macharia)