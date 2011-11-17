* Shilling seen firming further on holiday dollar inflows

* Importers withhold dollar buy orders, expect firmer shilling

* Stocks rise for the first time in eight days (Recast with close of markets)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Nov 17 Kenya's shilling rose to hit an 11-week high on Thursday as commercial banks offloaded long dollar positions in the face of a shilling liquidity crunch and importers withheld orders for dollars, expecting further shilling gains.

At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, stocks rose for the first time in nine days as bargain hunters bought into small cap firms.

"The shilling strength is on the back of banks cutting their long dollar positions and diminished demand from importers," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank.

"We saw some demand from the telecoms guys, but the supply side was really strong. If we break through 92.00 the next target will be 90.00."

At close of market, the shilling was posted at 92.40/60 against the dollar, stronger than Wednesday's close of 93.60/90.

Shilling liquidity in the market tightened after a sharp increase in the central bank's key interest rate to 16.5 percent on Nov 5, to support the ailing currency and rein in rampant inflation.

The bank is due to hold its next Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Dec. 2.

Traders said year-end dollar inflows from aid groups and Kenyans living abroad as well as the tourism sector would also support the shilling.

On the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index reversed a eight-day losing to streak to edge up 0.45 percent to 3,370.72 points. The index had shed 4 percent in the last eight sessions.

Shares in Kenya's third biggest cement maker Athi River Mining gained 8 percent to 162 shillings as investors bet the firm's earnings might improve due to a stable foreign exchange rate, traders said.

"Its some kind of rebound. Investors bought mostly on the small caps," said Johnson Nderi, an analyst at Suntra Investment Bank.

"It's a good thing that the shilling is gaining because that will help attract foreign investors back. In the short term once inflation starts ticking down we'll see a change in equities direction," Nderi said.

Kenyan stocks have lost 24.3 percent so far this year, battered by the high rate of inflation -- 18.91 percent in October --, an ailing shilling and dampened appetite for riskier frontier market assets.

In fixed income, corporate and government bonds worth 1.49 billion shillings ($15.9 million) were traded, up from 570 million shillings on Wednesday.

($1 = 93.625 Kenyan Shillings) (Editing by Richard Lough, John Stonestreet)