* Shilling gains 1.6 pct as banks cut long dollar positions

* Stocks extend fall as consumer prices rise (Recast with markets close)

By Kevin Mwanza

NAIROBI, Nov 29 The Kenyan shilling gained 1.6 percent to touch a 21-week high on Tuesday as banks trimmed long dollar positions after the shilling broke through a psychologically important level, while stocks fell for a ninth straight day to a new 23-month low.

The shilling is 16.6 percent off its record low of 107 hit on Oct. 11 thanks to the central bank raising its key lending rate to 16.5 percent from 7 percent over just two months.

At the 1300 GMT close of the market, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 89.25/45 against the dollar from 90.40/60 at the close of the previous session. It had earlier touched 89.00/10, a level it was last at on July 6.

"After we firmed past 90, we saw some more selling. 90 was a resistance level and guys rushed to trim their long positions," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa.

Traders said they expected the shilling to firm further despite a rise in year-on-year inflation to 19.72 percent in November, due to the tight monetary stance.

Analysts and traders expect the central bank's rate-setting committee to maintain its hawkish stance when it meets on Dec.1 in order to check inflation.

They said the shilling could also be supported by inflows from various sectors during the holiday season, when more tourists arrive and Kenyans abroad send money home, while reduced importer demand for dollars could also buoy the local currency.

"The shilling should get firm support from the farm, tourism and NGO (Non-Governmental Organisations) sectors ... in the coming days with a bias for the shilling to strengthen as we head into mid-December," said Bank of Africa in a daily report.

In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index fell to a fresh 23-month low, shedding 1.54 percent to 3,185.71 points as small investors sold stocks because higher inflation is eroding their disposable incomes.

"Rising consumer prices are crowding out retail investors from this market. A large number of local investors were selling," said Deris Mugoi, an analyst at Standard Investment Bank.

"Foreign participation has also reduced for a better part of the year due to the euro zone debt crises."

Shares in Kenya's main electricity generator KenGen at one point fell to a record low of 8.15 shillings per share before paring the losses to finish 5.59 percent down at 8.45 shillings per share.

In the fixed income market, corporate and government bonds worth 2.01 billion shillings ($22.24 million) were traded, up from 844.3 million shillings on Monday.

