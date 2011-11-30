* Shilling seen gaining on risk appetite
* Stocks extend fall, investors expect funding squeeze
(Recast with markets close)
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Nov 30 The Kenyan shilling
weakened against the dollar on Wednesday, weighed on by dollar
demand, but traders said the shilling could firm as investor
appetite for risky asset returns after central banks in
developed economies lowered swap rates.
In the stock market, shares fell for the tenth straight day
as retail investors, hard-pressed due to high consumer prices
and lending rates, cut their portfolios.
At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 89.60/80 against the dollar, weaker than Tuesday's
close of 89.25/45.
The dollar dipped against world major currencies after
central banks from the world's leading developed economies
lowered its swap rates to help stem a liquidity crunch in the
global markets.
"Looks like there is risk-on sentiment. The shilling should
gain as traders dump safe haven bets and buy riskier assets,"
said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of
Africa.
Traders said the shilling would also be supported by high
interest rates after the central bank increased its benchmark
lending rate to 16.5 percent from 7 percent, over just two
months, to tame inflation and currency volatility.
Analysts expect the central bank's rate-setting committee to
maintain its tightening stance when it meets on Thursday after
inflation reached 19.72 percent in November.
The return for holding shillings has soared, with the
interbank rate at 30.3434 percent on Tuesday, sending banks
scurrying for the local currency over dollars.
At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20
Share Index ended 0.95 percent down to 3,155.46 points as
the high interest rates and rising inflation took their toll on
retail investors' cashflows.
"There is a bit of anxiety coming from an expected rate rise
decision by the MPC," said George Bodo, an analyst at Apex
Africa Capital.
Shares in supermarket chain fell 2.65 percent to
7.35 shillings as retail investors sold their shares.
In the fixed income market, corporate and government bonds
worth 2.6 billion shillings ($28.97 million) were traded, up
from 2.01 billion shillings on Tuesday.
(Editing by Duncan Miriri)