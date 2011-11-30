* Shilling seen gaining on risk appetite * Stocks extend fall, investors expect funding squeeze (Recast with markets close) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Nov 30 The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on Wednesday, weighed on by dollar demand, but traders said the shilling could firm as investor appetite for risky asset returns after central banks in developed economies lowered swap rates. In the stock market, shares fell for the tenth straight day as retail investors, hard-pressed due to high consumer prices and lending rates, cut their portfolios. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 89.60/80 against the dollar, weaker than Tuesday's close of 89.25/45. The dollar dipped against world major currencies after central banks from the world's leading developed economies lowered its swap rates to help stem a liquidity crunch in the global markets. "Looks like there is risk-on sentiment. The shilling should gain as traders dump safe haven bets and buy riskier assets," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. Traders said the shilling would also be supported by high interest rates after the central bank increased its benchmark lending rate to 16.5 percent from 7 percent, over just two months, to tame inflation and currency volatility. Analysts expect the central bank's rate-setting committee to maintain its tightening stance when it meets on Thursday after inflation reached 19.72 percent in November. The return for holding shillings has soared, with the interbank rate at 30.3434 percent on Tuesday, sending banks scurrying for the local currency over dollars. At the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index ended 0.95 percent down to 3,155.46 points as the high interest rates and rising inflation took their toll on retail investors' cashflows. "There is a bit of anxiety coming from an expected rate rise decision by the MPC," said George Bodo, an analyst at Apex Africa Capital. Shares in supermarket chain fell 2.65 percent to 7.35 shillings as retail investors sold their shares. In the fixed income market, corporate and government bonds worth 2.6 billion shillings ($28.97 million) were traded, up from 2.01 billion shillings on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 89.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miriri)