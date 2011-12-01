NAIROBI, Dec 1 The Kenyan shilling was steady against a broadly weaker dollar on Thursday, a day after major central banks moved to ease a credit squeeze stemming from the euro zone's debt crisis, reducing risk aversion. Traders said the action aimed at preventing credit markets from seizing up, had made the dollar unattractive in favor of riskier currencies like the shilling, while the market was also eying a decision by central bank's rate-setting committee. At 0700 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 89.50/80 to the U.S currency, barely changed from Wednesday close of 89.60/80. "The shilling is a little higher than the close of yesterday ... because of the fall of the dollar internationally so the shilling is responding to that," Kennedy Butiko, deputy head of trading at Bank of Africa, said. "The central banks agreed to inject liquidity and lower rates on the dollar, so the dollar has became unattractive ... in terms of yield." Analysts expect Kenya's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), expected later in the session, to leave rates unchanged at 16.5 percent, despite inflation reaching nearly 20 percent in November. "We are waiting for the MPC decision so nobody is trading aggressively on either side," Christopher Makombe, a trader at Standard Chartered, said. "You don't want to be aggressive ahead of that decision because after that meeting, there will be significant movement of the currency on either side." Traders said inflows, notably from non-governmental organisations, were well-matched by some demand from the energy sector. The shilling was seen trading between 88-92 to the dollar depending on the outcome of the MPC. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)