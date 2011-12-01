* Shilling seen gaining from cbank rate decision * Stocks lower as retail investors exit (Recast with markets close) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Dec 1 Kenyan stocks fell more than one percent to a two-year low on Thursday, hit by local investor apathy due to persistent inflation and high interest rates, while the shilling slipped against the dollar in cautious trading. A surprise rate rise came after the markets had closed. The benchmark NSE-20 Share Index fell for an 11th straight day, down 1.04 percent to close at a two-year low of 3,122.50 points. The index last touched that level on Nov. 19, 2009, when it closed at 3,111.95 points and traders blamed the fall partly on retail investors who were selling at whatever price. "Most retail investors are offloading at market rates pushing prices lower. We expect it to become worse in December as they sell more for the holiday season," said Robert Munuku, an analyst at Drummond Investment Bank. The shares lost 11 percent in November alone, extending their fall this year to 28.81 percent due to the tough economic conditions at home and foreign investor who sold their shares due to the foreign exchange risk and an escalation of the euro zone's debt crisis. Shares in Co-operative Bank of Kenya fell 2.81 percent to 12.10 shillings as banks continued to be hit by investor fears that soaring interest rates may drive up non-performing loans in the industry. In the foreign exchange market, the Kenyan shilling slipped against the dollar in cautious trade ahead of the central bank rate decision. At the 1300 GMT close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 90.00/20 to the U.S currency, weaker than Wednesday close of 89.60/80. Traders said the shilling would take its cue from the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision on the central bank lending rate, which was raised to 18 percent from 16.5 percent after the session had closed. "The shilling is definitely going to benefit because of the decrease in importation, reducing the balance of payment gap, but at a price of higher interest rates," said Steve Lagat, a trader at CFC-Stanbic Bank. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the rate-setting committee to leave the benchmark rate unchanged at 16.5 percent but policymakers raised the rate, saying demand-driven inflation had persisted. Traders said they expected the shilling to head to the 88.00 against the dollar due to higher interest rates that would make it harder to fund dollar positions as well as inflows into government debt. In fixed income, corporate and government bonds worth 1.3 billion shillings ($14.48 million) were traded, down from 2.6 billion shillings on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 89.8000 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Duncan Miriri)