* Stocks dragged down by banks, seen lower * High interest rate support shilling (Recast with stocks, market close) By Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Dec 5 `Kenyan stocks extended a four-week fall to hit a 26-month low on Monday, dragged down by banks after investors dumped shares on the expectation that high interest rates could hurt the sector's performance, while the shilling firmed against the dollar. The central bank last Thursday raised its benchmark rate by 1.5 percentage points to 18 percent, the fourth rise in a row to fight persistent inflation and exchange rate volatility. The benchmark NSE-20 Share Index fell 0.99 percent to 3,072.38 points, a level it last touched on Oct. 29, 2009, when it closed at 3066.01 points, according to Reuters data. "Investors were ditching mostly banking stocks on concern that high interest rates will eat into their performance in the fourth quarter as non-performing loans rise," said Caleb Mutai, an analysts at Tsavo Securities. "Guys are also selling for the holidays. We could close the year below 3,000 points. Nothing can stop it now." Kenyan stocks have lost a third of their value this year against a backdrop of soaring inflation, which hit 19.72 percent in November and a shilling that had been depreciating for most of the year. Share in Barclays Bank fell 3.0 percent to 11.2 shillings, while CFC Stanbic Bank was down 3.8 percent to 38.5 shillings a share. In the foreign exchange market, the Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on the back of interbank greenback selling, coupled by slowed exporters' demand for the U.S currency, traders said. They said the tight monetary stance taken by the central bank to help cool inflation had made the shilling more attractive, taking a cue from the relatively high interbank rates at 24.7 percent as of Friday. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 89.35/55, firmer than Friday's close of 89.65/85. "There wasn't any dollar demand in the market. Whatever banks bought from the market, they offloaded it to the interbank so that kept the shilling firmer," Ignatius Chicha, head of markets at Citi, said. Traders had expected the central bank to mop up shillings, after it came into the market for 4.25 billion shillings ($47.1 million) on Friday, but the bank stayed out on Monday. A trader from a commercial bank who did not want to be named said there was some liquidity which had trickled in from the government for recurrent expenditure, which he said would prompt the central bank to mop up. In fixed income, corporates and government bonds worth 792 million shillings ($8.8 million) were traded, down from 1.5 billion shillings on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 90.1500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Yara Bayoumy, Ron Askew)