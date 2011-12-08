* Stocks seek direction from Dec inflation, next MPC
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Dec 8 Kenyan stocks rose nearly
one percent on Thursday helped by bargain hunters snapping up
cheap prices, while the shilling firmed 0.2 percent
against the dollar thanks to greenback inflows from the tea and
horticulture sector.
The benchmark NSE-20 Share Index closed up 0.99
percent at 3,109.25 points.
"We've been seeing a downward trend (in stocks) after the
central bank lending rate went up. Now we are seeing a bit of
interest from bargain hunters at these cheap prices," said
Mwenda Rarama, an analyst at Kingdom Securities.
Kenyan stocks have lost a third of their value this year,
with investors rattled by soaring inflation -- 19.72 percent in
November-- and a battered shilling. The sharp rise in interest
rates in the final quarter of the year has also tightened
shilling liquidity, hurting local investor interest in stocks.
"We are waiting for the December inflation numbers and what
the monetary policy committee meeting will do after that for a
clear direction into next year," Rarama said.
Central bank will hold its next policy meeting on Jan. 10,
2012, its website showed.
Shares in beer maker East African Breweries
extended their three-day gaining streak, gaining 1.23 percent to
164 shillings as investors bet on their investment in Serengeti
Breweries and a beer canning facility driving performance.
In the foreign exchange market, the shilling gained on
Thursday on the back of dollar inflows from the tea and
horticulture sector. Traders said reduced demand from importers
for the U.S. currency could support the shilling further.
At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 89.30/50 against the dollar, firmer than Wednesday's
close of 89.65/85.
"There were some dollar inflows from the horticulture sector
and some tea sector flows from yesterday. Ii has also being
helped by the subdued importers' demand," said Sameer Lagadia,
head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank.
Charts showed dollar support at the 89 shilling level and if
the shilling breaches that, the 88 level would come into play.
But traders said low activity ahead of the holiday season could
keep the shilling in the 89.00-90.00 range.
On the money market, the weighted average interbank lending
rate fell to 19.4 percent on Wednesday, as liquidity eased aided
by bond maturities this week.
Shilling liquidity has eased this week as holdings in
government bonds mature.
"The eased liquidity will not last. We expect liquidity to
tighten next week once the new cash reserve ratio (CRR) is
implemented," said Christopher Makombe, a trader at Standard
Chartered Bank.
The central bank raised the CRR by 50 basis points last
month to 5.25 percent. The new rate will be enforced from Dec.
15.
In fixed income, corporate and government bonds traded
doubled to 2.4 billion shillings ($26.78 million) from 1.2
billion shillings on Wednesday.
($1 = 89.6250 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Richard Lough, Ron Askew)