* Shilling seen firming on tight liquidity, cbank support
* Cbank repo receives no bids for a second day
* Banking stocks attract bargain hunters ahead of FY results
* Kenya Airways issues profit warning after market close
By Kevin Mwanza
NAIROBI, Jan 27 The Kenyan shilling
reversed earlier loses to close flat against the dollar on
Friday, aided by hard currency inflows from offshore investors
buying government debt and banks squaring off positions, while
stocks edged up.
Traders said high yields on government paper were enticing
foreign investors, leading to high subscription rates in recent
auctions.
"Clients end-month dollar demand had pushed the shilling
lower earlier. But good inflows for government securities and
tight liquidity in the market helped it recover," said Sameer
Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank.
The shilling had weakened earlier as importers snapped up
dollars to meet their end-month obligations, but recovered lost
ground to close the week 1.3 percent stronger at 84.90/85.10
compared to last Friday's close of 86.00/20, and unchanged from
Thursday.
Traders said they expected the shilling to firm early next
week, helped by tight liquidity in the market as central bank
mops up excess liquidity.
The regulator has taken out 25.6 billion shillings ($301.4
million) so far this month through repurchase agreements and
sold hard currency to commercial banks to support the shilling.
The regulator was in the market to mop up 1 billion
shillings but did not get any bids from commercial banks for a
second straight day.
The market shrugged off the resignation of Finance Minister
Uhuru Kenyatta late on Thursday following his indictment earlier
this week for crimes against humanity by the International
Criminal Court (ICC), traders said.
"There was no change after the finance minister resigned
because the market had already factored it in. At the moment
liquidity is tight and we might see the shilling firm towards
84," said Bhavin Chandaria, a trader at Imperial Bank.
Traders said they expected the central bank to hold its key
lending rate at 18 percent at a rate setting meeting on
Wednesday, as it did at its previous meeting after an aggressive
series of rate increases late last year.
The weighted average interbank lending rate rose to 22.4
percent on Thursday, from 21.1 percent the previous day as banks
competed for the few shillings in the market.
In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index rose
0.4 percent to 3,202.34 points as investors targeted the banking
sector ahead of full-year results announcements in February.
"Investors are expecting that banks will report good results
for the full year because their performance for the first three
quarters," said Johnson Nderi, an analyst at Suntra Investment
Bank.
Shares in Co-operative Bank rose 5.7 percent to
12.95 shillings, while Kenya Commercial Bank, the
biggest bank in customer terms, rose 2.8 percent to 18.50
shillings per share.
After the market close, Kenya Airways, one of
Africa' leading carriers, issued a profit warning for its full
year ending March 2012, which it blamed on the euro zone debt
crisis, political unrest in Egypt and escalating fuel prices.
Stocks in the airline closed unchanged at 20.25 shillings.
In the debt market, government and corporate bonds worth 388
million shillings ($4.6 million) were traded, down from 635
million on Thursday.
